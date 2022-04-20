



The war in Ukraine is causing a humanitarian crisis for millions of people who have fled from the fighting, or are taking cover from the shelling and bombardment. The Red Cross has mobilised to provide critical care to those who need it most, but require funds to be able to continue to provide emergency support both inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries who are receiving refugees.

Funds are required to procure food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter.

Several Specsavers Ópticas stores on the Costa Blanca have been moved to support this important cause and the Javea store contacted the Red Cross to find out the best way to help. They were informed that raising funds was their top priority and suggested that they collect donations from their customers.

To make it as easy for people to donate to this important cause, they have had a collection tin at their shop since the 7th of March and are encouraging customers to donate for eye tests and repairs.

The stores in La Zenia, Torrevieja and Guardamar are also currently collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees who are in their area and whose kids need to go to the secondary school in Guardamar. The PTA of IES Las Dunes school will be coordinating this to cover the costs for books and materials and these stores are all collecting donations to help.

The La Zenia store has also been able to help a Ukrainian family who are staying in the area with one of their customers. He contacted the store to ask if they could help as his guests had damaged their glasses as they fled the country.

The store was already collecting donations for Ukraine and was moved by this family’s plight and happy to help. They invited the family into the store for eye tests and to find out what they needed.

Ana Matveeva scratched her glasses while fleeing from the war and so was struggling to see well. The team checked the prescription and replaced the lenses for her. Her father Oleksandr arrived in Spain without his glasses and so the team were happy to be able to give him two pairs of glasses to improve his quality of life during his time in La Zenia. They were delighted to have received a lovely drawing from Ana’s daughter to thank them for their generosity.

Store Manager Reni Zawislak commented, “We’re trying to do our bit to support Ukrainian refugees arriving here in Spain. We welcome donations in store from customers getting eye tests, or having their glasses repaired and of course everyone is welcome to pop in and donate.

Our customer is opening up his home to this family and so we were delighted to be able to step up and provide new glasses and replace the lenses for Ana and Oleksander. We wish them so much luck and happiness during their time in Spain and hope that they will be able to get back home soon.”

There are four Specsavers Ópticas stores on the Costa Blanca who are collecting funds for Ukraine, they are located in Javea, La Zenia, Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura. Find your nearest store at www.specsavers.es