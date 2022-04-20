



Los Montesinos based former Royal Navy diver Peter Gallant turned back the clock 59 years – surrounding a mystery submarine and cannon being a present from the King of Spain to the King of Sicily.

“In 1963 a Naval Wren was swimming with her boyfriend in Marraxlokk Bay in Malta, when they saw a submarine break surface and submerge again,” Peter told The Leader.

“Next day, whilst working at the Naval HQS, she was telling her friends what she saw – and was overheard by a Staff Officer, who said that we have no submarines in Malta,” said Peter.

Octogenarian Peter, 81, added: “A Naval diving team were called out to search the area, and in doing so came across a cannon, with the end just showing above the sand.

“No submarine was found – but it could be seen where it had been.

At the time I was out there on another project from the UK with a team, and a Naval photographer who took photos.

“I was told that the cannon was a present from the King of Spain to the King of Sicily, the ship had got blown off course and ended up in Malta.

“Whilst on holiday years later I saw the cannon in a Museum in Valletta.”

Caption: Cannon: Present from King of Spain to King of Sicily.