



Orihuela’s Councillor for Commerce, Víctor Bernabéu, has presented the 1st Puppet Festival “Vuelta a los puentes”, which will take place from 18 to 23 April in different locations in the city of Orihuela.

From Monday the 18th to Tuesday the 19th, the festival will be held in the Plaza de la Centuria Romana, while on Wednesday the 20th, at 12:00 and 6:00 p.m., it will take place in the Plaza Nueva.

On Thursday the 21st, at 6:00 p.m., the chosen stage is the Pasaje Patriarca Antioquía (next to the Casino), and on Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd, the Plaza El Salvador.

Bernabéu has invited all the families of Orihuela and nearby municipalities “to enjoy this children’s activity and take the opportunity to make purchases in Orihuela stores”.