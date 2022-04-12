“We’ll meet again” in San Fulgencio





The Royal British Legion Concert Band Spain will be holding a charity concert, together with well known local entertainers Stevie Spit and Lucinda O’Connell at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio on Friday 29th.April at 7.30p.m.

After two very difficult years, with the band having to cancel many concerts and rehearsals because of the pandemic, it will be really good to be playing once again.

There will be a good selection of music including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, Elgars Pomp and Circumstance, music from popular Broadway and West End shows, including The Greatest Showman and everybody will be encouraged to join in with the Vera Lynn songs from World War Two.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the D.F.C./Ukraine Appeal, Mensshed in San Fulgencio and the R.B.L.

Tickets are available from The Card Place at Punta Prima or Benimar, Jason’s Cards and More, La Marina or by telephoning 603 160 791 or 646 031 584′.