Pilar de la Horadada living its history





Pilar de la Horadada continues the project that publicises its history, through guided and dramatised visits during this year Last weekend, a group of visitors lived alongside the historical events, guided through them by the Department of Tourism, on a visit to the Roman quarries of Mil Palmeras and the Torre Vigía.

The group belonging to the T’Avalem Horadada Emplea Joven III Project, together with the Municipal Theater Workshop, a part of the Department of Culture, offered two theatrical performances which gave people the opportunity to experience events that occurred in Roman times and in the sixteenth century within Pilar de la Horadada, in the first person.

Those attending enjoyed both the natural setting and the Torre de la Horadada Watchtower, recognised as an Asset of Cultural Interest.

This free experience will be held again next Saturday, and also on May 14 and June 4.