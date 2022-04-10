



SC Torrevieja returned to second place in the race for promotion following a 4-1 away win at Pinoso CF A in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday, with Pinoso dropping to third.

Goals from Salva (22), Javi (50), Kevin (71) and Gonzola (88) gave Torry three points that lifted them up to second, on 40 points behind league leaders Atletico de Catral CF who top the table on 52 points.

CF Rafal and CD Cox took a point each in a 1-1 draw. Sporting Dolores CF gained a 3-2 away win at CF Atletico Algorfa, with CD Benijofar and CF Sporting Albatera taking a point apiece in a 1-1 draw.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 UE Crevilente FB A top the table on 59 points following a 3-1 home win against Formentera CF B.

Second place Guardamar Soccer CD sit in second spot on 54 points, after hitting seven in a 7-1 home win against Bigastro CF.

UD la Coca Aspense B suffered a 2-1 home defeat against FB Redován CF, with CD Horadada hitting Elche Dream CF B for six in a 6-1 home win, leaving Elche in the lower echelons of the table on 8 points.

