



The Local Police have seized a drone that was carrying out crop fumigation tasks just 200 meters from the Orihuela town centre, next to the Segura river, using products that are not allowed for aerial fumigation.

Neither did the operator have a CCAA permit, aircraft documentation or pilot qualifications.

The aircraft was located on 27 March, and when asked to do so the pilot was unable to produce any legal documentation showing either his ownership, insurance or qualification. He was also unable to provide authorisation to carry out aerial fumigation.

The drone is now in the possession of the Orihuela Local Police with the matter referred to the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA), and the regional administration (Ministry of Agriculture and Health).