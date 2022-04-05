



The training Campus, which will be held from July 4 to 16 at the Torrevieja Sports City, will be directed by staff from the Madrid Athletic Academy

The Councillor for Sports, Diana Box Alonso, accompanied by the head of Touroperador Viajar Fútbol Base, Alberto del Amo, and the head of the Sports Tourism in the city, Javier López, presented the Summer Campus this morning VFB Atlético de Madrid Academy “Ciudad de Torrevieja”, which will take place from July 4 to 16 at the Ciudad Deportiva de Torrevieja.

The first Camp will be held from July 4 to 9 for boys and girls, and the second from July 10 to 16 exclusively for females between the ages of 6 and 17.

The training sessions will be directed and designed by coaches from the Atlético de Madrid Academy. For the women’s sessions, the coaches who will run the campus are all specialised in women’s football. About 150 players are expected to take part in the training camps which will cost 295 euros for non boarding players and 650 euros for those requiring accommodation.

The camp is open to national and international players.

Activities include specialised training in technical and tactical aspects with the methodology of the Atlético de Madrid Academy, as well as recreational activities for athletes who are boarding at a local hotel (water sports, scheduled activities, etc.) All participants will receive training kit consisting of a shirt, shorts and socks, as well as a diploma at the end of the week.

Registration is now open on the website (https://campusatleticodemadridtorrevieja.com/).