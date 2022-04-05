



On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, the Pilar de la Horadada town council organised a round table discussion through the Departments of Health, Equality and Education.

This gathering was attended by the councillor for Health, Nieves Moreno, and the councillor of Education, Pedro Moya, who were both very well received by the public, especially the teaching community, filling the assembly hall at the Cultural centre.

The main objective has been to give visibility to the social reality of people with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), as well as to address the existing care resources in the municipality, mainly concentrated in the Primary Care Service.

The event also heard the presentation of the story “My friend Alex. A story about friendship, coexistence and autism”, which includes the real case of Alex, a 4-year-old girl with ASD, from the perspective of her classmates. The work, wtitten by Melania Cárceles, and by Victoria Henarejos as illustrator, was made available free of charge in its digital version for all attendees.

The event ended by providing new learning for some, and a necessary feeling of empathy for others. It is hoped that social awareness actions like this one will continue to be carried out, on issues that concern us all as a society.