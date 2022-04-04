



Pastora Jeanie Cooper, on the right in the photo, has officially handed over the reins of ministership of La Siesta Evangelical Church to Pastora Krista Givens, pictured on the left.

Pastora Jeanie has led our church for the last three years, during the difficult times of the COVID pandemic and before, and we are grateful for her leadership, for all she has done for us and for her friendship. However, she is not leaving us and will continue to attend services, playing the organ to accompany our singing, and still be a shining light for us.

Pastora Krista Givens, recently arrived from America, has now officially become our minister and has already been happily welcomed by our church family. We look forward to helping her settle in to her new church and her new country. We already feel “at home” with her and believe she feels the same with us.

A new era for our church begins.

If you would like to know about our church – situated in Calle Granados, La Siesta, Torrevieja – please visit our website at www.LaSiestaEvangelicalChurch