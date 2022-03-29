



On Monday evening at the Pinatar Arena, San Marino faced a non-European team for the first time in its history.

Despite going down by two goals San Marina put up a good showing, proving rather more of an opposition that their opponents had expected.

The Cape Verdeans’ goals were scored by Kenny Rocha midway through the first half and by Helio Silva in the second period. Baby, the Rayo Vallecano striker, was a starter in the game.

Both teams have now finished their participation in the Costa Cálida Nations Week, which leaves just two games to be played, the Liechtenstein-Faroe Islands match at Pinatar Arena and Finland-Slovakia at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia.