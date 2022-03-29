



ENJOY D’ALLEN BIDS FOR NATIONAL GLORY ON 9 APRIL

Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.info selections

Enjoy D’Allen (ew) Delta Work (ew) Any Second Now (ew) Minella Times (ew) Escaria Ten (ew)

Randox Aintree Grand National 2021 winner Minella Times and third placed Any Second Now, go to post in this year’s £1m, 4 miles 2 furlongs race, amongst the 40 runners.

Rachael Blackmore rides Henry de Bromhead trained nine-year-old Minella Times, carrying 11st 9lbs, bidding to repeat last year’s glory.

“It’s a race you need a lot of luck in – the Grand National is a race that anything is possible,” said Blackmore, up on 16-1 shot Minella Times, carrying 15lbs more than in 2021.

Blackmore entered the history books at Aintree last year, when becoming the first female rider to win the Aintree Grand National.

Irish jockey Blackmore is hoping to repeat back-to-back wins of Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

And, despite the rise in the weights, she said: “I don’t see why not. It’s incredible to be coming into this year’s race as the defending champion.

“Every time I watch a replay or see the beautiful picture, it’s still hard to believe it happened.

“It will probably be down the line – when I can really and truly believe it, I’d say.”

Gordon Elliott trained Delta Work (10-1) is strongly fancied under 11st 8lbs, the nine-year-old stablemate of Tiger Roll returning after winning the Cross Country at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Ten-year-old Any Second Now (10-1) trained by Ted Walsh carrying 11st 7lbs, who finished third in the National last year, 8¼ lengths behind Minella Times, returns after landing the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February.

Any Second Now, was second favourite in last year’s National, and after a positive run in the Bobbyjo Chase, Walsh said: “I couldn’t have really asked for a better prep.”

Gordon Elliott trained eight-year-old Escaria Ten (10-1) carrying 11st, who finished third behind Galvin in the 2021 NH Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, was runner-up to Any Second Now in the Bobbyjo Chase.

Ciaran Murphy trained Enjoy D’Allen (12-1) under 10st 10lbs, has been pecked at by punters leading up to the National.

Owned by JP McManus Enjoy D’Allen finished third in the 2021 Irish National, which bodes well, under a low weight.

Bought by McManus after finishing fifth over three miles over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival, Enjoy D’Allen finished behind School Boy Hours and Ben Dundee in the Paddy Power Chase in December.

Charlie Longsdon trained eight-year-old Snow Leopardess (16-1) under 10st 8lbs, has noted improvements this season, having won her last three outings, inclding the Becher Chase in December.

Snow Leopardess won the Becher Chase at Aintree, ridden by Aidan Coleman in December.

Longsdon said: “I’m delighted she will get in and the National has been the plan.

“She’s been great since Exeter, she’ll do a piece of work in Lambourn and jump the National-style fences, then she’ll be ready to go.

“She’s a special mare and although it will be nerve-racking, it will also be very exciting.

“There’s been plenty of attention in her as her career has gone on – let’s hope she gives her followers something to cheer about.

“We’d like a little bit of juice in the ground and hope she has an each-way chance. It’s a big day for the yard and we’re very much looking forward to it.”

Phoenix Way, trained by Harry Fry and owned by JP McManus, is another hopeful of bagging the £500,000 winner’s purse on April 9.

Fry said: “Phoenix Way was okay thankfully after his fall at Kempton and has very much been trained for the National. “Mr McManus was talking about this race for him last summer and we’ve been really pleased to get him back on track this season.”

Paul Nicholls, who saddles Highland Hunter in the National, said: “We’ve got loads to run at Aintree and all those ones who didn’t run at Cheltenham.

“McFabulous, Thyme Whyte, Bravemansgame, Simply The Betts, and Saint Calvados will all go there.

“I took them out because of the ground – all they would have had at Cheltenham is hard races for nothing. If the ground is wrong for the horse you’ve got, you don’t run.

“We’ll have a big team for Aintree – and Highland Hunter for the National.”

2022 Randox Aintree Grand National betting: Betfair: 10-1 Any Second Now, Delta Work, Escaria Ten, 12-1 Enjoy D’Allen, 14-1 Snow Leopardess, 16-1 Fiddlerontheroof, Longhouse Poet, Minella Times, Run Wild Fred, 20-1 Farclas, Burrows Saint, 25-1 Mount Ida, Fortescue, Noble Yeats, 33-1 bar.

Caption: Rachael Blackmore: Grand National a race anything is possible.

