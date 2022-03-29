



The Council of Ministers has given the ‘green light’ to the cut of 20 cents per litre of fuel for all citizens, as well as to the rest of the measures that it agreed with the striking hauliers last week, as part of the so-called Impact Response Plan of the war in Ukraine.

“The unjustified attack of Ukraine has caused a war on the borders of the European Union, which is already having economic and social effects due to the flow of refugees, the rise in energy prices and the disruptions in the supply chain, all of this assuming an economic shock that is going to affect all European countries”, according to the Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño.

In terms of transport, the response plan includes a minimum reduction until June 30 of 20 cents per litre or kilo of fuel, depending on the type of fuel, of which the State will assume 15 cents and the oil companies a minimum of 5 cents.

The Minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, explained that it is a special aid toward fuel consumption, at the same time that she specified that the oil companies will be able to avoid the co-payment of those 5 cents if justify that they already apply special offers below the market rate.

RESPONSE TO PROFESSIONAL CARRIERS

Regarding the measures agreed with hauliers, in addition to the same fuel discount until June 30, including diesel, petrol, gas and adBlue, the distribution of direct aid has been approved. As a whole, the package for professional carriers amounts to 1 billion euro.

The direct aid, which will total 450 million euro, will translate into an amount of 1,250 euro per truck, 950 per bus, 500 euro per van and 300 euro per light vehicle, which includes taxis, VTC and ambulances.