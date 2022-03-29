



154 people attended the first event of the Blue Fish of Torrevieja, ‘Pesca Turismo’, organised by Ociomar in conjunction with the City Council of Torrevieja, held at the city’s fishing port.

Attendees were given a talk about the Maritime origin of Torrevieja, the first fishing pier, different fishing gear and the boats where fishermen work, bringing fresh fish from the sea daily.

After the tour of the fishing dock, attendees visited the fish market, where guides Adrian, Kate and Brad explained how the auction works.

Show cooking was undertaken by Joaquin Guillamón, secretary of the Hospitality Association, who explained in detail how the anchovy is made in vinegar and salted, with recipes well received by the public.

A fresh anchovy and paella tasting was presented by Isla Restaurant. Children enjoyed a craft workshop, taught by Marcos Gastón de Duendearte.