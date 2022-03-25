



The festivities department of Torrevieja town hall has allocated 190,592 euro for the contracting of the organisation, assembly and logistics of the May Fair 2022, which will be held in the town over five days, from 11 to 15 May.

The event, declared of Provincial Tourist Interest and “of the first order”, returns to the city after two years of suspension due to the pandemic.

The department has now put out to tender the contract in two areas: the installation and logistics for the fairground at the port with the erection of 22 recreational booths, stage, cleaning, toilets, sound and surveillance, plus some other technical items; and the judging and programming of the artistic shows.

Most of the budget is allocated to the fairground logistics with more than 174,000 euro, while the funding of the program of events amounts to 16,000 euro.