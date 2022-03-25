Spanish courses for Ukrainians





Around 130 Ukrainian men and women have enrolled to attend Spanish Language classes in Torrevieja that will get underway on Wednesday 30 March at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.

The councillor for Foreign Residents, Gitte Lund Thomsen, said that the courses will be taught by teachers from the Association of Volunteers (ATIS).

The courses have been launched in order to enable the large number of Ukranian arrivals to integrate as soon as possible into Spanish society. Of the 130 people attending, the vast majority are women. It is expected that in the coming weeks the number of students will increase considerably, perhaps by more than 200, according to the secretary of the Association of Ukrainians of Torrevieja, Natalia Xhezhnyasvska.

These are literacy and basic Spanish courses that will be taught every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., divided into four groups of about 30 students each, who will be supported by Ukrainian residents who speak Spanish.