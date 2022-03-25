



A five-year-old boy died on Thursday in a house fire in Almoradí.

A man and a woman, both between 60 and 65 years old, were also injured.

The Samu medical team tried to carry out advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques on the minor, but could do nothing to save his life.

The other two victims were transferred to the Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela after being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre reported that they were notified of the event at 8:50 p.m. this Thursday and sent two Samu paramedic units and a Basic Life Support unit to the scene, along with fire fighters.