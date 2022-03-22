



Do you want to apply for the Atlantic Immigration Pilot but aren’t exactly sure what it is? Find out more about the program and its requirements here.

Imagine waking up to pristine beaches and the cool sea breeze, having all the conveniences and opportunities of city life combined with the easy-paced living of a close-knit community at a lower cost of living. So, interested in moving to Atlantic Canada?

Well, you’re in luck! Canada has made The Atlantic Immigration Pilot (AIP) a permanent program.

The AIP was originally created specifically to help develop the economy of Canada’s four Atlantic provinces by creating a pathway for skilled and semi-skilled workers and graduates to move to Atlantic Canada permanently.

Let’s take a closer look to see what the requirements are and how to apply for the Atlantic Immigration Pilot program.

What is the Atlantic Immigration Pilot?

The AIP is an immigration program designed to help fill the current labour gap that smaller regions in four Atlantic Canadian provinces are experiencing. Canada’s four Atlantic provinces include:

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

This is an excellent opportunity for skilled workers or recent graduates of Atlantic institutions looking to relocate to Atlantic Canada, whether it be to work or simply start a new life in one of these four provinces.

There are three Atlantic immigration programs to choose from:

The Atlantic High-Skilled Program: high skilled workers classified as NOC 0, A and B The Atlantic Intermediate-Skilled Program: semi-skilled workers classified as NOC C The Atlantic International Graduate Program: graduates from an institution in Atlantic Canada

To learn more about the AIP eligibility assessment, visit this page.

How to Apply for the Atlantic Immigration Pilot

Step 1: Check which program you qualify for

This step is perhaps the most important part of the application process. Not only do you have to make sure that you meet all the program requirements, but you’ll also need to decide which province you’d like to move to.

The best place to start is to find out where your skills are needed most as you’ll need to either have sufficient work experience or a qualification from a recognized university or college in Atlantic Canada, as well as a job offer.

Below are the eligibility criteria for the Atlantic Immigration Pilot (AIP):

Have at least 1,560 hours of work experience (full or part-time) in a job that is classified as intermediate (NOC C) to high skilled (NOC 0, A and B) – this includes managerial, technical, and professional jobs, as well as intermediate jobs like industrial butchers and long-haul truck drivers; or

Have a qualification (at least 2-year study program) from an institution in 1 of the 4 Atlantic provinces, and have lived in one of these provinces for at least 16 months in the 2-year period before you graduated

Have a job offer in 1 of the 4 Atlantic provinces

Meet the minimum language requirements for your skill level –

○ CLB/NCLC 5 for NOC 0, A and B

○ CLB/NCLC 4 for NOC C

Have enough settlement funds to support yourself and your family when you arrive in Canada

Step 2: Gather your supporting documents

Once you know which of the Atlantic immigration programs you want to apply for and which province you want to move to, it’s time to start getting your supporting documents ready. Before you start your application, you will receive a checklist of documents and forms that need to be submitted with your application.

Remember that some documents take longer than others to get, so it would be a good idea to apply for those first. Below are some of the documents that you’ll need:

Valid language test

Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) if you receive your education outside of Canada

Proof of funds

Settlement plan to help you adjust to life in Atlantic Canada

Certificate of endorsement for your job offer

Step 3: Submit your online application

Using your application guide, you can now apply for the Atlantic immigration pilot program of your choice. It’s always recommended to apply online as it helps to reduce mistakes and delays in your application processing. Be sure to validate your application form, as well as sign and date your forms. You’ll need to pay your application fees online in order to submit your application.

Suppose you want to start working while you’re waiting for your permanent residency application to be processed. In that case, you can apply for an employer-specific temporary foreign work permit which will be valid for up to a year. Your spouse or common-law partner can also apply for an open work permit, which will allow them to work for any employer in Atlantic Canada.

