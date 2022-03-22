



Garbage cleared in rivers, lakes and reservoirs the Río Seco, one of 350 collection points in Spain

Dumped garbage has been collected in Pilar de la Horadada in the Río Seco de Pinar de Campoverde.

The clean-up was undertaken by the Department of the Environment, the Environmental Educators of the Protected Landscape of Sierra Escalona and its Surroundings, the Employment Workshop T`Avalem Horadada Emplea Joven III and the company STV Management.

The Green Patrol were also involved, with 30 people registered, with the Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, the Councillor for the Environment, Pedro Moya, and Councillor for Equality, Susi Sánchez, in attendance.

The clean-up is part of the “Free, united against garbage” campaign, a project created by the oldest environmental NGO in Spain, SEO/BirdLife, in partnership with Ecoembes, the non-profit environmental organisation that promotes the circular economy through the recycling of containers to free nature from garbage.

The objective of this initiative is to raise awareness and mobilize citizens to keep national natural spaces free of garbage in rivers, lakes and reservoirs, the reason why the Río Seco was chosen, one of 350 collection points in Spain.

The Río Seco tributary, “Majá de las Vacas”, which for many years has been an illegal garbage deposit space has been cleaned.

“From the Department of Youth we thank all the people who have joined this activity of volunteering and environmental awareness in helping our natural space to be cleaner every day,” said a spokesperson.

Caption: The Green Patrol, Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, Councillor for the Environment, Pedro Moya, and Councillor for Equality, Susi Sánchez, involved in clean-up.