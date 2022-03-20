



BY STEVE HIBBERD

Following generous donations by Thader fans at the last home match, provisions were taken from Moi Gomez stadium to Rojales town hall. From there, everything was then sent on to Ukraine, to be distributed to the needy war victims.

Although there was a blank league weekend, a friendly against Icelandic side Thor Akureyri was played last Thursday evening at Campoamor golf. The visitors opened the scoring on the stroke of half time, then they added a 2nd on 65 mins (which looked way offside). It was a good work out against an Icelandic 1st division side, even though Thader failed to score in a 0-2 defeat.

Midfielder Edu has joined Thader from Kelme youth. He is a local 18 year old Rojales born lad, who shows great promise.