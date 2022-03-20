Suma Launches Mobile Application





Suma Gestión Tributaria, the agency chosen by numerous municipalities for the payment of local taxes, has launched a web application for mobile phones with the aim of promoting and bringing citizens closer to the services offered by the body, dependent on the Diputación de Alicante.

This new service, available for Android and IOS and which can be downloaded from Suma’s own website, suma.es, allows taxpayers to carry out the most common procedures that are also offered at the electronic office.

In this sense, the vice president of Suma and deputy of the Treasury, María Gómez, highlighted that “this new tool is one more step towards a citizen-oriented innovation strategy”. In this way, through the app it will be possible to carry out, among other procedures, the payment of taxes, the postponement or instalment, the direct debit of taxes or the request for an appointment. In addition, the application has a QR code reader that facilitates direct access to procedures, as well as a form to store user data in a way that favours its use.

“The Diputación de Alicante and Suma work to continuously improve the services and attention we offer both to taxpayers and to the municipalities to which we provide our services, adapting to new technologies and providing tools that facilitate compliance with obligations taxes”, Gómez has indicated.

The director of the organisation, José Antonio Belso, explained, for his part, that the application has also included a direct access option to the electronic headquarters itself, which allows general information to be consulted. “People who have a digital certificate or the Cl@ve system will also be able to access their own tax information in a more extensive way”, he has indicated.

For the implementation of the application, a recently created technology has been used, the ‘progressive web application’ or PWA, which guarantees operation on any platform that has a standards-compliant browser, facilitating accessibility.

To install it on the mobile, the user must access the Suma website and click on the banner, giving them the option of creating a direct access that will appear on the home screen of the phone.