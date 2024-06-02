



Maria and the Pink Ladies held their annual “Walk for Life” at The promenade in front of Surfers Bar Playa Flamenca on Sunday morning with the whole area becoming a sea of Pink. There were also a number of people with their dogs also swathed in pink.

About 200 plus people took part in this, the 14th “Walk for Life” to raise funds to help in the fight against cancer. Last year the Pink Ladies raised over €8000 including sponsorship and are hopeful of at least equalling that amount this year all of which was donated to the AACC and the same will happen this year.

Maria would like to thank the Town Hall and Local Police for their support once again, and a big thank you to Surfers bar for donating the water for all the walkers and Spain Property Shop for sponsoring the gift of a shopping bag to everyone who took part.

A special thank you to Simon from Sunshine FM for supporting the day and the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums for piping the walkers out and back again, and of course all the Pink Ladies volunteers for their efforts on the day once again.