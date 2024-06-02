



Having announced by the local PP in Torrevieja that the President of the Valencia region, Carlos Mazón, would visit the town on Wednesday, as his agenda is published on Sunday afternoon, it would appear he is also in Torrevieja on Monday.

Mazón will be visiting the port development from 09:30 on Monday morning, and as no cancellation of the Wednesday event has been published, he will return two days later, making two visits in a single week, following the elections over a year ago.

No doubt, local mayor Eduardo Dolon will be busying himself to prepare for his latest, bonus, photo opportunity.