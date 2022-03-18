



Little over a week ago, preparation work began for the environmental restoration of the plot on which the old Arenales hotel was located, using sand extracted from El Altet beach, in order to return this large space of 6,000 square metres along the coast to its original state.

However, the amount of sand being removed from the beach at El Altet has prompted the town hall to file a complaint with the environmental branch of the Guardia Civil, Seprona, as a possible environmental crime.

The town hall says that it is a virgin beach included in the Clot de Galvany protection and hence its special care with flora and fauna is preserved.

Seprona, however, has confirmed that there is no complaint because the work is being carried out in accordance with the authorisation of the provincial coastal department, the competent body responsible for the area.