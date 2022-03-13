



CD MURADA – 0 CD THADER – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Thader moved up to 4th in the Preferente div 5 table, following a competent 2 goal victory at nearby Murada. Manager Raul Mora elected to make 3 changes from the previous weeks win against Betis Florida.

Out went keeper Chema, plus outfielders Berni and Javi, and were replaced by Moroccan keeper Amine, Fran and Dani Lucas. It was Fran who opened the scoring on 39 mins for his 4th of the season, then on 75 mins, the match was made safe by a season’s first for Ruben Konate.

There are no Preferente fixtures next weekend, but on Sunday 27 Mar, ko 1130, Thader will welcome Aspe UD to Moi Gomez stadium. Earlier in the season, Lloyd scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Aspe, but they will be looking for all 3 points this time around.