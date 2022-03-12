



The popularity of online casinos seems to grow every year. Just in 2020, the revenue from online gambling exceeded 66 billion dollars. And it’s expected that this amount will be doubled in less than two years.

So, what’s the secret behind the success of online casinos? Next to a wide selection of entertaining casino games, online gambling platforms are always following the latest technological trends and incorporating them into their platforms.

Whenever new players are looking for a new best online casino they visit websites that can help them find an operator that uses all or some of the latest technologies that are aimed at improving the gaming experience. Therefore, in this article, we’ll explore some of the most popular technologies that are used in modern online casinos and that are attracting more new players every day.

Blockchain Technology

To begin with, one of the latest technological trends that were accepted by the online casino industry is cryptocurrencies. There is hardly a topic as popular as crypto these days, and those players who have invested in this virtual currency can now use it in many different ways. For example, for playing online casino games.

Online operators who accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin understand that blockchain technology enables the safest and fastest transactions in the virtual world at the moment. So, there are players who are now registering for an account only with operators that include cryptocurrencies as one of the available payment methods.

AR and VR

Virtual and Augmented reality is currently very popular among all types of online gamers. This also includes casino fans. For those who are not familiar with VR and AR, it’s important to know that there is a difference between the two.

While VR includes a completely immersive experience with a virtual representation of a computer-generated reality, AR uses a real-life environment and adds certain 3D virtual models to it that we can see with the help of a device like a mobile phone.

VR casino games are slowly becoming one of the greatest trends in the gambling industry. And it’s expected that this simulated experience will get even better in the future.

Cloud Technology

Thanks to cloud technology, we no longer have to download games to our computers or mobile devices. What is more, we don’t have to worry if the new game that we want to play will take too much of the space we have left on our computers, which will result in a poor gaming experience.

Cloud technology enables us to access games online and to play them without any interruptions. You don’t need to have the most expensive laptop or desktop computer because a remote server will do all the processing and rendering in the “cloud”.

Mobile Technology

Casino enthusiasts were more than thrilled once they were able to play their favorite casino games on the go. Nowadays, almost all reputable operators have a mobile casino app or a mobile-friendly platform that you can access via the browser on your mobile device. The ever-growing mobile technology is at the center of the online casino industry at the moment.

Live Streaming

Lately, more and more online players are becoming interested in live-dealer casino games. And the reason is simple enough – they provide the user with a real-life casino experience. Using live streaming technology, online casinos across the globe enable their visitors to play different games with a real dealer.

Some of the most popular types of casino games that can now be played with a live dealer are roulette, baccarat blackjack, and poker.