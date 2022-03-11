



The Valencian regional government will begin next week the staggered shipment to Ukraine, in 20 trailer trucks, of humanitarian aid material collected in its three logistics centres, where 412 pallets with sanitary and hygienic products, food and clothing have so far been received.

The material has been collected in the three logistics centres of the Valencian Community with the collaboration of the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FVMP), the municipalities and the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community.

Plans for the shipments were shared by the Minister of Participation, Transparency, Cooperation and Democratic Quality, Rosa Pérez Garijo, who has visited the logistics centre in Valencia located in Feria Valencia, together with the general director of Social Dialogue Coordination, and in charge of the logistics coordination of the operation, Zulima Pérez.

Perez Garijo praised the solidarity of the Valencian citizens and companies that are providing a large amount of sanitary, hygienic, clothing and food products, among others, according to a statement from the Generalitat.

In addition, he has recommended that those who want to continue collaborating, make a financial contribution to the NGDOs that work in the conflict zone instead of purchasing new products. He explained that given the change in needs in the products demanded by the embassy and in order for purchases to be made on the ground and arrive immediately, interested people can make their donations through the solidarity accounts set up with such order and that can be consulted on the GVA Oberta portal.

The GVA Oberta website offers a list of organisations based in the Valencian Community and registered in the Register of Valencian Cooperation Agents that are working in the field, and which will be updated periodically.

Currently, the NGDOs operating in Ukraine, either directly or through local partners, are the Cruz Roja, Farmamundi, ACNUR, Unicef, Ayuda en Acción, Cáritas, CESAL, Médicos del Mundo, Save the Children and Vides.