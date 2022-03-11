



The XII edition of the “Crevillent D’tapes” competition began this week, supported by the Crevillents Department of Tourism, and continues until Sunday 20 March.

During the two weeks, bars, restaurants and cafes will offer customers 15 different tapas at an affordable price of €1.50. In addition, the tapa can be paired with a beer or a glass of wine for only €1.20.

The Councillor for Tourism, Josep Candela, has stated that this year, as a novelty, participating establishments will have the food available throughout their opening hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, on this occasion, the council has borne the expenses previously assumed by the hoteliers as a measure of support for the sector.

Fifteen venues will participate in this edition that will include exclusive tapas among their products: Tertulia, Hermanos Ortiz, El Príncipe, La Caña, La Picaeta de Dalt, Los 3 cucaletas, Barra José, Casa Tomás, Las Palmeras, Guill Plaza, Mariachi, Casa Pons, Boca Chups, La Algazara restaurant and La Malagueña Cafeteria.

As usual in this culinary contest, the participants will be eligible for great prizes. The top three winners will get a cash prize of €200, €100 and €50 respectively. The lucky fourth place winner will get their weight in beer, while the 5th winner will have a ham donated by the Eco-Riquelmes supermarket as a prize.

The booklets to rate the tapas and see the different participating establishments can be obtained at the premises themselves, at the Town Hall and at the Local Development Agency (Calle Blasco Ibáñez, 8). In the same way, to participate in the contest, you must fill in the boxes correctly, have a minimum of 10 local stamps and indicate the data of the person who casts the vote with their name, surnames and contact telephone number.

The booklets can be deposited in any of the ballot boxes located at the Local Development Agency or at the “José Candela Lledó” Municipal House of Culture (Calle Llavador, 9).

The vote count will take place during the week of March 21 to 25, with the result being made public at the “Gala Crevillent D’Tapas”, which will be held at the “José Candela Lledó” Municipal House of Culture.