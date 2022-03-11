



Balco Coastal and Onemorefortheroad Sandown G3 Paddy Power Imperial Cup tilt

By Andrew Atkinson

Balco Coastal and Onemorefortheroad (2.25) go to post at Sandown Park in Saturday’s 22 runner Grade 3 Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle, over 1m 7f.

Nicky Henderson-trained Balco Coastal is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the £100,000 feature race, with the Seven Barrows based trained six-year-old ridden by Nico de Boinville, being in handicap company for the first time.

Paul Nicholls entry Samarrive, with Harry Cobden up, is a noted runner, and Onemorefortheroad, under Jack Quinlan, worthy of each-way support.

Monsieur Pom Pom (1.15) is tipped each-way in the Paddy Power Class 3 Juvenile Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7f, with Tom Midgley up, having finished second behind 4-9f Collingham at Catterick last month.

Fergal O’Brien trained Marble Sands (1.50) ridden by Paddy Brennan is tipped each-way in the Grade 3 Paddy Power Novices Handicap over 2m 3f, having run second at Taunton last time out.

Danny Kirwan (3.35) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden, a winner at Wincanton in January, is tipped to land the Paddy Power Listed Novices Handicap Chase over 2m 4f.

Cobden also rides Switch Hitter (4.10) trained by Paul Nicholls, tipped to win the Paddy Power Handicap Chase over 2m.

Grade 3 £100 000 Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle 1m 7f runners and riders

Miranda Mr Ben Bromley (7)

Samarrive Harry Cobden

Onemorefortheroad Jack Quinlan

Suprise Package James Bowen

Mick Maestro Charlie Hammond

Balco Coastal Nico de Boinville

Hacker des Places Angus Cheleda (5)

Up For Parol Gavin Sheehan

Calico Mr Tristan Durrell (7)

Transatlantic Joshua Moore

Hystery Bere Aidan Coleman

Zambezi Fix Sean Bowen

Current Mood Isabel Williams (3)

Howdyalikemenow Adam Wedge

Mr Grey Sky David Bass

Lucky One Harry Skelton

Kihavah Kevin Brogan (3)

Lebowski Richard Patrick

Hydroplane Jockey tbc

Lively Citizen Archie Bellamy (7)

Monviel Tom O’Brien

Grisbi de Berce Jonathan Burke

Paddy Power Imperial Cup betting:

Betting: 9-2 Balco Coastal, 8-1 Hystery Bere, 9-1 Onemorefortheroad, 10-1 Mr Grey Sky, Samarrive, 12-1 Lucky One, 14-1 Kihavah, Monviel, 16-1 Current Mood, Hacker Des Places, Lively Citizen, Miranda, 20-1 Surprise Package, Up For Parol, 25-1 Calico, Grisbi De Berce, Mick Maestro, The Grey Falco, Zambezi Fix, 33-1 Hydroplane, Transatlantic, 40-1 Howdyalikemenow, Lebowski.

SANDOWN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Monseuir Pom Pom (ew). 1.50 Marble Sands (ew). 2.25 Balco Coastal (ew); Onemorefortheroad (ew). 3.00 Mullenbeg. 3.35 Danny Kirwan. 4.10 Switch Hitter. 4.45 Nocte Volatus.

Caption: Nicky Henderson saddles Balco Coastal (2.25) G3 Sandown Imperial Cup.

