- Balco Coastal and Onemorefortheroad Sandown G3 Paddy Power Imperial Cup tilt
By Andrew Atkinson
Balco Coastal and Onemorefortheroad (2.25) go to post at Sandown Park in Saturday’s 22 runner Grade 3 Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle, over 1m 7f.
Nicky Henderson-trained Balco Coastal is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the £100,000 feature race, with the Seven Barrows based trained six-year-old ridden by Nico de Boinville, being in handicap company for the first time.
Paul Nicholls entry Samarrive, with Harry Cobden up, is a noted runner, and Onemorefortheroad, under Jack Quinlan, worthy of each-way support.
Monsieur Pom Pom (1.15) is tipped each-way in the Paddy Power Class 3 Juvenile Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7f, with Tom Midgley up, having finished second behind 4-9f Collingham at Catterick last month.
Fergal O’Brien trained Marble Sands (1.50) ridden by Paddy Brennan is tipped each-way in the Grade 3 Paddy Power Novices Handicap over 2m 3f, having run second at Taunton last time out.
Danny Kirwan (3.35) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden, a winner at Wincanton in January, is tipped to land the Paddy Power Listed Novices Handicap Chase over 2m 4f.
Cobden also rides Switch Hitter (4.10) trained by Paul Nicholls, tipped to win the Paddy Power Handicap Chase over 2m.
Grade 3 £100 000 Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle 1m 7f runners and riders
Miranda Mr Ben Bromley (7)
Samarrive Harry Cobden
Onemorefortheroad Jack Quinlan
Suprise Package James Bowen
Mick Maestro Charlie Hammond
Balco Coastal Nico de Boinville
Hacker des Places Angus Cheleda (5)
Up For Parol Gavin Sheehan
Calico Mr Tristan Durrell (7)
Transatlantic Joshua Moore
Hystery Bere Aidan Coleman
Zambezi Fix Sean Bowen
Current Mood Isabel Williams (3)
Howdyalikemenow Adam Wedge
Mr Grey Sky David Bass
Lucky One Harry Skelton
Kihavah Kevin Brogan (3)
Lebowski Richard Patrick
Hydroplane Jockey tbc
Lively Citizen Archie Bellamy (7)
Monviel Tom O’Brien
Grisbi de Berce Jonathan Burke
Paddy Power Imperial Cup betting:
Betting: 9-2 Balco Coastal, 8-1 Hystery Bere, 9-1 Onemorefortheroad, 10-1 Mr Grey Sky, Samarrive, 12-1 Lucky One, 14-1 Kihavah, Monviel, 16-1 Current Mood, Hacker Des Places, Lively Citizen, Miranda, 20-1 Surprise Package, Up For Parol, 25-1 Calico, Grisbi De Berce, Mick Maestro, The Grey Falco, Zambezi Fix, 33-1 Hydroplane, Transatlantic, 40-1 Howdyalikemenow, Lebowski.
SANDOWN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Monseuir Pom Pom (ew). 1.50 Marble Sands (ew). 2.25 Balco Coastal (ew); Onemorefortheroad (ew). 3.00 Mullenbeg. 3.35 Danny Kirwan. 4.10 Switch Hitter. 4.45 Nocte Volatus.
Caption: Nicky Henderson saddles Balco Coastal (2.25) G3 Sandown Imperial Cup.
The post Saturday’s Racing Preview Sandown news and tips appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.