



Mullins duo Gjoumi and Alone Gowran bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins trained duo Gjoumi (2.35) and Alone (4.20) are tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win at Gowran Park on Saturday.

Mullins is also represented at Navan in saddling Cilaos Emery (4.00) tipped to land the Grade 2 Class 1 Webster Cup Chase over 2 miles.

Kempton Park

Simon and Ed Crisford trained Figures (6.00) is tipped to win the Unibet Conditions Stakes over 1m 2f at Kempton’s Saturday night meeting.

Charlie Hills saddles King’s Knight (7.00) under Keiren Shoemark, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Unibet 7 furlongs Handicap.

Wolverhampton

Roger Varian trained La Tihaty (2.05) ridden by 5lbs claimer Saffie Osborne is tipped to land the Class 2 MansionBet Lincoln Trial Handicap over 1m at Wolverhampton.

David Baron trained Zarzyni (1.31) is tipped to win the C2 Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs, with Jamie Spencer up.

Tom Dascombe trained Misty Grey (2.40) is tipped to win the MansionBet Class 1 Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs.

Way To Win (4.26) trained by Marco Botti and ridden by Andrea Atzeni is tipped to land the Class 4 Coral Handicap over 7 furlongs.

David Probert is booked to ride Reckon I’m Hot (5.04) tipped to win the Coral Handicap over 5 furlongs.

KEMPTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.00 Q Twenty Park. 5.30 Night On Earth. 6.00 Figures. 6.30 Surrey Territories (ew). 7.00 King’s Knight (ew). 7.30 Nayet Road. 8.00 Masqool (ew). 8.30 Platinum Prince.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.31 Zarzyni. 2.05 La Tinhaty. 2.40 Misty Grey. 3.16 How Impressive. 3.51 Fountain Cross (ew). 4.26 Way To Win. 5.04 Reckon I’m Hot.

GOWRAN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.25 Ney. 2.00 Caldwell Diamond. 2.35 Gjoumi. 3.10 Dancing Jeremy (ew). 3.45 Bold Ehough. 4.20 Alone. 4.55 Solomn Grundy. 5.25 Arctic Bresil.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Bodhisattra. 2.15 Dartington. 2.50 Noble Birth. 3.25 Jaycean. 4.00 Cillaos Emery. 4.35 Call The Tune (ew). 5.00 Mica Malpic. 5.45 Santonito.

Caption: Willie Mullins: Gjoumi (2.35) and Alone (4.20) Gowran Park.

