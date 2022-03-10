



Actors Community Theatre is proud to present

MURDERED TO DEATH

A play by Peter Gordon

At Casa De Cultura, Benijofar 25th & 26th March

To say that the last two years have been difficult for all performing societies in the area would be a massive understatement, but with a succession of events unrelated to Covid, the ACTS drama group have suffered the added setbacks of serious illness and the loss of several value members who through necessity have had to return to the UK.

Nevertheless, following a well-received production in November and a very successful open evening for potential new members, ACTS are back to full strength with some new and exciting talent. Rehearsals for their latest play are proceeding according to plan with tickets priced at €10 still available from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina – The Post Box, Dona Pepa – The Card Shop, Benimar – The Post Room, Benijofar – Bargain Books, San Miguel – The Card & Gift Shop, Ciudad Quesada – Divitos by the 4 Amigos, Ciudad Quesada – The Gastro Bar, Av. De la Costa Azul 2, Ciudad Quesada.

Alternatively on actstheatre@icloud.com; via Facebook: A.C.T.S Actors Community Theatre, or WhatsApp 602683925.