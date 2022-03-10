Big boys toys for Orihuela Local Police





Orihuela’s ‘Drone Unit’ was introduced to the public on Thursday by the mayor and his councillor for security. And with the deputy mayor, the councillor for emergencies and the Chief of Police also attending the ‘launch’ it really was a case of everyone trying out the ‘big boys toys’.

The mayor said that the Drone Unit is made up of four trained officers and two top of the range aircraft, DJI MAVIC 2 ENTERPRISE ZOOM, equipped with loudspeaker, lighting spotlight, stroboscopic beacon and DJI MAVIC MINI 2, as well as a radio transmitter, a support van equipped with a monitor, computer, chargers, independent power supply system and a tent for protection. The drones can be kept in the air for 30 minutes with a flight radius of around 10 km”, explained the councillor.

The police spokesmen said that the drones will be used for traffic control, accident investigation unit, monitoring of fly tipping, control and surveillance in rural areas, control of large crowds, as well as searching for missing persons.

The event was also attended by members of the Local Police of Alicante, Elche and Cartagena, Firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Council, Autonomous Police, National Police, Pegaso Group of the Civil Guard, MOE, Civil Protection, Red Cross, infodrones and Emyplan.