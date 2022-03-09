



A man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil accused of the rape of a young woman in Orihuela Costa

The assault of a young woman in her twenties, of Russian nationality, occurred last Saturday in Campoamor, with the alleged aggressor arrested just 24 hrs later on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the rape occurred last Saturday night around 11 p.m. when the young woman was walking home after making purchases at a nearby petrol station, about 200 metres from her home.

The detainee came out of a block of flats and asked the girl to help him put some shopping bags inside the building. Once inside the building the sexual assault took place.

First on the scene were Orihuela Local Police officers who were called by a neighbour. When they arrived, they found the young woman inside the building’s doorway in a state of shock.

The Civil Guard from Pilar de la Horadada took charge of the investigation and just 24 hours later the alleged aggressor was arrested.