



The Ministry of Transport has begun the drafting of the specifications to tender and contract the construction of the railway connection project with Alicante-Elche airport, the so-called Phase I of the Torrellano Bypass.

The information was revealed following a question raised by the Compromís senator, Carles Mulet, to which the central government answered on Monday

The Government also confirmed that ADIF’s General State Budget for the year 2022 includes an amendment for half a million euro to promote the project of the railway connection with Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

The train link with the terminal located in El Altet was established by the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, as one of the priority projects to be developed within the Valencian Community.