



Pilar de la Horadada has held a series of commemorative events to recognise International Women´s Day.

The day began with “Women with history in a Pillar of Opportunities”, a very emotional act in which several women from the Family Leisure and Respite Program for the Elderly have told their story and exploits since their arrival in our municipality, or since birth, including a resident who celebrates 99 years of life in May.

Susi Sánchez, Councillor for Equality, read the 8M Manifesto with which she conveyed her support to all the families of victims of gender-based violence, and her motivation for all women to continue fighting and growing both in the personal as well as the professional by and for themselves. The horn trio of the Conservatory of Music, Mariana Baches, has set this reading.

During all the acts, there was a Photo Booth for Equality available to all the people of Pilar where they could take some fun photographs, and an Information Table of the Department of Equality, from which they gave away plants as gifts.

The whole event has been a complete success, filling the main square with people of all ages. The posters prepared for the act “Women with history in a Pillar of opportunities” in which the stories of these older women are told, will be found in the hall of our Town Hall throughout the rest of this month.

Also, on Saturday, March 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the next event related to International Women’s Day “An afternoon with Creative Women” will be held at the House of Culture, in which will screen a sample of short films directed by women and will present the book “Escultura Existential”, the work of Mari Carmen Huertas Valle.