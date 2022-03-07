



Torrevieja City Council will maintain eight routes and will create one circular and three night lines, with a fleet of 32 buses.

The schedule which is on public display and subject to change, abolishes the free service to make the service sustainable with a ticket price of €1.40.

The new urban Torrevieja bus service will include three night service routes, for neighbourhoods farthest away from the city centre.

Also the routes include a new circular line and eight connections between the centre, and the neighbourhoods and urbanisations. There are currently seven route connections.

There will be 32 buses with hybrid technology, that will also be adapted to cater for those with reduced mobility.