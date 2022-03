Torrevieja Winter Pool Cup Finals are to be played on March 16th. Division 1: Office Aces v Fire Station Black Watch, venue Bar Next Door. Division 2: Office Bulls v Fire Station Green Watch, venue Mi Sol. Division 3: Laguna v Oasis, venue The George.

Torrevieja Winter Pool League results, week 17: Division 2

Murphs 6 Mi Sol 3, Racin Toast 6 Office Bulls 3, Britannia B 5 The Courtyard A 4, Bar 6 5 Fire Station GW 4, Santana B 5 Marie’s Rendezvous 4.

Congratulations to Fire Station Green Watch in being league champions.

Results Division 3: Dejavu 3 The Courtyard B 6, Laguna 6 Reflections 3, The George 5 Oasis 4, Irish Abbey 2 Mickey’s Bar 7. Thirsty boot (bye).