



SPANISH celebrity chef José Andrés is on the Poland-Ukraine border – serving hot meals to refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

US-based restaurateur Andrés has served over 4,000 meals at the frontier fence in Medyka, in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

José Andrés said, in a video he uploaded to his Twitter page: “People just keep on coming. It is below freezing and I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping and don’t know what’s next…we will do our best not to let them down.”

Andrés, 52, and his team from his charity World Central Kitchen has set up his portable stove, cooking and hand-delivering meals.

Originally from Mieres, Asturias, Andrés,he moved to the USA aged 22, and now runs a string of élite restaurants.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos gave him €85 million for World Central Kitchen last autumn. Andrés, who won the 2021 Concordance Prize in the Princess of Asturias Awards, is in sub-zero temperatures as Ukrainians, including children, the elderly and people who are sick, pregnant or disabled, stand in line in the hope they can get through the border into Poland and the European Union.

“These families are cold. They’ve brought with them whatever they can carry, which is normally just a suitcase. There are children coming. All I see is people trying to escape the war,” added Andrés.