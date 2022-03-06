



By Andrew Atkinson

Tone The Barone (5-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Betway Class 2 Handicap over 5 furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Trained by Stuart Williams Tone The Barone, ridden by Marco Ghiani, gained a 1 1/4 lengths win ahead of Crimson Sand, jockey Ghiani punching the air passing the winning post!

North Lodge (5-2) tipped to win the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices Hurdle at Kelso was pipped by a short head by Nick Richards trained Nells Son (16-1).

At Navan Willie Mullins trained Belle Metal (11-10) under Paul Townend, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Mares Maiden Hurdle over 2m; with Mullins saddling long odds-on Gentlemen De Mai (1-5) to win the Flyingbolt Grade 3 Novice Chase, under Mark Walsh, gaining an emphatic 16 lengths win ahead of Grange Walk (7-1).

fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections Faivoir (12-1) at Kelso; Mister Malarkey (7-1), Teescomponents Lad (8-1) at Doncaster; and Cafe Sydney (11-1) and Koeman (16-1) at Lingfield, were all placed.

