  • fromthehorsesmouth.info 85-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Paint The Dream (8-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Grade 3 BetVictor Greatwood Class 1 Gold Cup Handicap Chase over 2m 3f at Newbury on Saturday – part of a 85-1 treble!

Fergal O’Brien trained Paint The Dream, under Connor Brace, won the feature Gold Cup when coasting home in great style to belt up with a 15 lengths win ahead of Tamaroc Du Mathan (9-2) with Senior Citizen (14-1) a further 5 lengths behind, third, to bag the £28,475 winning purse.

O’Brien saddled Punctuation (11-8) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the BetVictor Novice Handicap Hurdle, under Paddy Brennan, gaining a 1 1/4 lengths win ahead of Irish Hill (4-1).

Fuji Flight (3-1) trained by Venetia Williams and ridden by Charlie Deutsch completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info Newbury 85-1 treble, when winning the BetVictor C3 Handicap Chase over 2m 7f, ahead of Alan King trained Major Dundee (6-1).

Dorking Boy (5-1) tipped, finished second in the BetVictor C3 Seniors Handicap Chase over 2m 4f, beaten 3/4 length by Bold Plan (17-2); Stormy Flight (15-2) was third.

The fromthehorsesmouth.info 85-1 treble paid £167.75 on a Patent bet.

Caption: Fergal O’Brien saddled Paint The Dream and Punctuation to Newbury wins.

