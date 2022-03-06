



By Andrew Atkinson

Auriferous went nap at Southwell’s evening meeting on Saturday – completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 133-1 five-horse accumulator!

Charlie Fellowes trained Wynter Wildes (10-3) under Steve Donohoe landed the Coral Maiden Stakes; Donohoe rode William Haggas-trained Tiber Flow (4-5) to win the Class 3 Coral Racing Handicap.

Daniel Muscutt rode Man Of Riddles (9-4) trained by David Simcock to win the Betway Insider Handicap.

Jason Watson rode Whittle Le Woods (11-4) trained by Mick Appleby to land the Betway Handicap over 6f.

Andrew Balding saddled Auriferous (2-5) under David Probert to win the Betway Novice Stakes over 1m 4f. A Canadian (26 bets) paid £707.99.

