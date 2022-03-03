



Spain has announced a major rule change for holidaymakers that are unvaccinated.

Previously, travellers had to be fully vaccinated to enter Spain – without needing to test or quarantine.

Under new measures, anyone who is unvaccinated, but has recovered from coronavirus in the past six months, can now enter Spain.

Under the Spanish government’s current rules, you can enter Spain from the UK for tourism purposes – if you can show valid proof of meeting the vaccination requirements or a medical certificate certifying that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, prior to travel.

You can use the UK proof of COVID-19 recovery record, or a recovery certificate issued by a relevant health authority or medical service to certify your COVID-19 status.

At least 11 days must have passed since your first positive COVID-19 nucleic acid amplification test – NAAT (PCR or similar) or rapid antigen test.

The recovery record or certificate will be valid for 180 days from the date of the positive test and must include the following information:

Your full name, the date you first tested positive for COVID-19; the type of test administered (e.g. COVID-19 nucleic acid amplification test – NAAT (PCR or similar) or rapid antigen test).

The name of the country issuing the recovery record or certificate; documentary proof of the diagnostic test from which the Recovery Certificate is derived.

Children, aged 12 to 17 inclusive travelling for tourism can enter Spain, by presenting documentation certifying that they have undertaken a COVID-19 nucleic acid amplification test NAAT or a recovery certificate.