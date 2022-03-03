



Anthony Starr, the New Zealand actor, best known for playing Patriot in the superhero series The Boys and Lucas Hood in the Banshee series, has been arrested in Alicante for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old man, whom he punched several times before pushing a glass into his face.

The arrest took place during the early hours of Wednesday morning at a bar on Calle Castaños. After listening to witnesses, police arrested the actor, who was said to be drunk, before supervising the transfer of the victim by ambulance to the hospital, where he received four stitches in a cut above his eye.

On his appearance in court on Thursday morning the actor was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of 12 month and the payment of 5,000 euros in compensation to the victim.

Starr is in Alicante where he has been shooting the Hollywood production “The Interpreter,” with Emily Beecham. The movie is directed by Guy Ritchie with scenes filmed in Alicante that recreate various landscapes from Afghanistan.