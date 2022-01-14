



The Department of Animal Protection of Torrevieja council has announced that on Monday 17 January, on the occasion of the festival of San Antonio Abad (San Antón), patron saint of animals, the traditional animal blessing will take place, with safety protocols in place due to the Covid situation.

The blessings will take place at 6:00 p.m., at both the Parroquia de la Inmaculada Concepción and the Parroquia del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús churches, so pet owners can choose their closest to get blessed.

Due to the situation of the health pandemic, this year the concentration of animals and owners will not be held on calle Concepción at the Parroquia de la Inmaculada, but the street will be closed off in the section near the temple. In the Parroquia del Sagrado Corazón, closures will not be necessary due to the width of the Plaza de Oriente.

The department would like to remind everyone wishing to participate in the blessing it will be necessary to use a mask and the corresponding safety distance between all participating people.

Councillor Concha Sala appreciates the collaboration of both the parish priests to maintain the tradition of Saint Anthony’s Day and thanks in advance the members of the Local Police and Civil Protection, who will observe that the development of this activity is carried out in complete safety.