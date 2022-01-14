



The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has reported the agreement reached to limit the maximum price of the COVID-19 self-diagnostic antigen tests to 2.94 euro after the completion of the meeting of the Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices .

The Interministerial Drug Price Commission is the competent body for setting the prices of drugs that are financed in the National Health System, specifically for the sale price of the laboratory and of health products as well as other products. Minister Carolina Darias assured that “the main objective has been to set a price that is as affordable as possible, always maintaining the balance so that the product is available through the pharmaceutical channel.”

Thus, the agreement, adopted unanimously, has been to set the maximum retail price of the antigen tests for self-diagnosis at 2.94 euro. This price will be applied to all antigen tests for self-diagnosis that are for sale in pharmacy offices and that have been authorised for marketing by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products. It will take effect the day after its publication in the BOE, that is, on Saturday.