



Torrevieja’s Olympic athlete, Luis Manuel Corchete Martínez, was the winner of the Autonomous Championship and the X Grand Prize ‘Ciudad de Burjassot’ that was held last Saturday, January 8, in what was the first major race of the Spanish Athletics Federation official calendar, organized by the Club D’Atletisme Els Sitges.

Corchete also retained his regional title in the 20 km road walk, which he completely dominated, staying in first position from the first meter to the very last.

Jorge López de la Cueva, Valencian athlete from l’Hospitalet, finished second with the third spot occupied by Ignacio Aledo, from the Playas de Castellón

Next up for the walker will be the Spanish 35km Championship in the city of Lepe on January 30, where places in the World Championship, to be held in the Asian city of Mascare (Oman), next March, will be up for grabs.