Dancing with Ringo Starr – Pantomime with Danny La Rue!





Andrew Atkinson talks to former professional dancer Rosemary Mason who lives in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, in Part 1 of a two-part Exclusive interview.

I first became interested in dancing at the age of five when I went to see a pantomime in London, reflected Bromley, Kent born Rosemary.

I started ballet classes locally and later at boarding school where my ballet teacher recommended me to apply to Arts Educational School of Performing Arts.

I passed the audition and went as a day girl full time, from the age of 12 until I was 17. The school was at 144 Piccadilly, Hyde Park Corner.

Aged 17, I left and went to work in Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre with Tommy Cooper and Millicent Martin for the summer season.

The Beatles were playing at the Theatre opposite and they came to one of our parties, where I danced with Ringo Starr.

Later in 1962 I returned to the Pavillion for a pantomime with Danny La Rue, Pearl Carr, Teddy Johnson and Lonnie Donegan.

In 1963 I worked for the summer in Southsea with Hugh Loyd and Terry Scott. After this I did various cabaret shows in London, until the start of the pantomime season, when I joined a touring company with Marty Wilde, Lulu and the Luvvers and Millie.

