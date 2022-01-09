Alcoy’s 140 year old 3 Kings Parade is being accused of racist stereotyping by the digital magazine Afroféminas, which concentrates on anti-racism and black feminism. It has attracted over 13,000 signatures on a Change.org/StopBlackFace petition calling for “the transformation of the Alcoy parade into a party free of racism.

The procession is currently recognised in Spain as a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest and listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Saturday evening in Torrevieja was a solemn occasion for the family of Henry Alejandro Jiménez Marín who mysteriously went missing in Orihuela Costa three years ago. His friends and family held a vigil demanding that he is not forgotten by the authorities.

 

