



The sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to set new highs in the Region of Murcia. Last Friday the Ministry of Health registered the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,558 cases, while the data from the Epidemiology Service on Saturday reflected the highest number of positives in a weekend since the start of the Covid pandemic, with 3,620 infected.

The high numbers of infections in the last two days have increased the accumulated incidence rate to 3,063 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 58% more than a week ago.

Of the total cases, 1,177 are in Murcia, 442 Cartagena, 201 Lorca, 174 Yecla, 135 Molina de Segura, 108 Águilas and Caravaca de la Cruz, 100 Jumilla, 90 Alcantarilla, 78 Cieza, 68 Totana, 64 Las Torres de Cotillas and Alhama, 62 Archena, 49 Mazarrón and San Javier, 48 Torre Pacheco, 47 La Unión, 46 Fuente Álamo, 44 ​​Ceutí and 42 Cehegín. The remainder are spread across many other different municipalities.

In addition, the Community notified two deaths from coronavirus on Saturday. They are two men aged 71 and 89, from health areas I (Murcia Oeste) and II (Cartagena). The death toll from Covid has now risen to 1,863 since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday the Ministry of Health has not updated the figures of hospital pressure in the Region. On January 6, there were 375 admitted to hospitals, 78 of them in the Intensive Care Units.

On January 5, 6, 7 and 8, the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP), reinforced by teams from 061, carried out a total of 10,847 antigen tests, which resulted in the detection of 2,331 positives for Covid-19. About 300 staff from 061 make up this special unit that will remain active in different SUAPs in the Region until Monday.