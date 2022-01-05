



The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has guaranteed the hotel and leisure sector all the support of the Valencian Government to enforce the COVID passport requirement. He has confirmed the possibility of collaborating with the Prosecutor’s Office in the face of coercion and threats from denialists or groups that have been promised.

This was explained after the COVID-19 measures security coordination meeting that was held this Wednesday at the Palau de la Generalitat, in which the Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, also participated.

The Generalitat is going to defend those who defend legality, “said the president, who added that people” have the right to think the way they want, but not to hinder compliance with the law. ”

“From the Generalitat we want to recognise the effort of the hoteliers with the implementation of the COVID certificate throughout the pandemic,” said the president, who also highlighted that the sector “has shown great responsibility by complying with and enforcing the health measures that are they have adopted to protect citizens. ”

In this sense, he stressed that the Generalitat condemns any threat or coercion that is carried out against those responsible for the establishments, “who do nothing but comply with the law for the benefit of the health of Valencians.” In fact, he recalled that the regulations that provide for the request for the COVID certificate by leisure and restaurant establishments is in force until January 31.

“We want to send a very clear message to the hoteliers: if they have a problem with citizens who reproach them or try to threaten them for requesting the COVID certificate, immediately notify the security forces and bodies, because they are complying with measures that have the endorsement Justice and the Generalitat will always be by your side “, he remarked.

As you recalled, at this time vaccination continues to be the main asset in the fight against COVID-19.

Specifically, the risk of hospitalisation, ICU and death from COVID-19 is lower in vaccinated versus unvaccinated people, in all age groups. Unvaccinated people under 60 years of age have 9 times the risk of hospitalisation and 25 times the risk in the ICU than vaccinated people.

Unvaccinated women over 59 years of age have 7 times the risk of death from COVID-19 than vaccinated women. In the 12 to 29-year-old group, unvaccinated women have a 9 times greater risk of hospitalisation and 28 times greater risk of entering the ICU.

The Government delegate, Gloria Calero; also participated in the meeting of the COVID-19 security measures commission; the regional secretary for Tourism, Francesc Colomer; the regional secretary for Security and Emergencies, José María Ángel; the president of Conhostur, Manuel Espinar, and the president of Fotur, Víctor Pérez; the secretary general of the same entity, Juanjo Carbonell; the general of the VI Zone of the Guardia Civil, Arturo Prieto; the regional head of Operations of the National Police of the Valencian Community, José Domingo Piris, and the commissioner of the Unit of the National Police Corps Attached to the Community, Marisol Conde.